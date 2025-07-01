Padel Pass Brings the World’s Fastest-Growing Sport to Bedfordshire

A view from inside the courts

Padel Pass is excited to announce the arrival of padel tennis in Bedfordshire.

In partnership with Venue 360, the Harpenden-based company is launching two world-class, canopy covered padel courts this summer, marking the first padel courts in Luton and Bedfordshire. With no existing padel facilities in Bedfordshire, this launch will provide access to over 700,000 residents, making the sport more available than ever before.

What is Padel?

With more than 100,000 active players in the UK, padel is the world’s fastest-growing sport and will likely feature in the 2032 Olympics. A mix of tennis and squash, it’s typically played in doubles on enclosed courts. Easy to pick up, highly sociable, and suitable for all ages and abilities, padel emphasises strategy and teamwork over power, making it an accessible sport for everyone. James Stephenson, LTA Padel Delivery Manager for Beds LTA, commented:

2 Canopy Covered Padel Courts at Venue 360 in Luton.

“As the National Governing Body for Padel and Tennis in Great Britain, the LTA fully support the introduction of Padel in Bedfordshire. In line with the LTA’s Strategy - Tennis Opened Up, the development through Padel Pass will provide an open and inclusive padel offer in Luton, fundamental to ensuring that the sport reaches everyone.”

About Padel Pass

Founded in Harpenden by locals Jack Howe, Tom Howe, and Alex March, Padel Pass is a community-driven company focused on expanding access to high-quality padel courts across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. Their mission, “Feel Good Padel for Everyone”, reflects their commitment to affordability, inclusivity, and a vibrant sporting atmosphere. Alex March, Co-Founder of Padel Pass, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to open our first venue at Venue 360 in Luton. The padel boom is well underway across the UK, and we can’t wait for Bedfordshire to experience this amazing sport at the friendliest leisure centre in town.”

About Venue 360

Venue 360 is a well-established, not-for-profit venue that serves as a hub for the Luton community. It offers a range of facilities, including three outdoor and two indoor tennis courts, four 3G football pitches, a fully equipped gym, two squash courts, and a sports hall for badminton and pickleball. The addition of two covered padel courts will make it the home of padel in Luton. Alongside the introduction of padel, The Balcony Café Bar within Venue 360 is undergoing a major refurbishment too this summer. The project is set to be finished in August and will feature all-new furniture, a complete redecoration, fresh new carpets and modern lighting.

Jon Reep, CEO of Venue 360, Commented:

“This refurbishment is part of our ongoing strategy to reinvest in the facilities that matter most to our members and guests. With the arrival of padel, an exciting new sport and a major upgrade to our café bar, we’re not only enhancing our offer, but also creating an even more welcoming and vibrant environment for the whole Luton community”

Membership, Coaching, Community & How to Get Involved

With affordable pay-to-play options and a flexible membership model, Padel Pass will offer court pricing from £3.75 to £8.50 per player, per hour, depending on membership and time of play. Memberships will be available from £12.99 to £24.99 per month.

The Padel Pass coaching team, led by LTA-accredited padel coach Charlie Attenborough, will host coaching clinics, mix-in tournaments, junior programmes, and intro sessions, throughout each week, ensuring a welcoming experience for beginners and seasoned players alike.

Exclusive Pre-Launch Offer – Save up to 40%

Until 10th August Padel Pass is offering a limited amount of pre-launch packages with up to 40% off court time. https://padelpass.co.uk/packages/