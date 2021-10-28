'Watch your 1s' campaign begins with invite to see Bedford Hockey Club ladies hosting Broxbourne

Bedford Hockey Club welcome anyone interested to go along and see them in action

It was another hugely successful weekend for Bedford Hockey Club’s 1st teams, writes Jean Fitch.

The men built on last week’s victory with a 3-1 triumph over the University of Birmingham, moving them up the table to sixth, sitting alongside St Albans on points, but just one goal down on goal difference.

They will be travelling away again next weekend to take on Loughborough Town, currently three points behind Bedford.

The ladies’ 4-2 win, also over the University of Birmingham, gives them threeconsecutive landslides and elevates them to 2nd position on the table, just 3 points below top table Sutton Coldfield, and two points above third-place St Albans.

Next Saturday sees Bedford Hockey Club participate in The Hockey Paper’s #watchyour1s campaign.

The aim of the campaign is to promote club hockey, raising the profile of the game, boosting attendance at matches, invigorating the match day atmosphere and, ultimately, encouraging participation.

The campaign opens with the Ladies’ 1s taking to the field at their Chester Road ground on Saturday at 1.30pm looking for yet another win, their opposition travelling to Bedford from Broxbourne.

With the men having an away fixture, their #watchyour1s match will be played on Sunday, November 7, when they battle it out with Khalsa (Leamington) at 2pm.

Hockey is a fast-paced, thrilling game providing an exciting spectacle for any crowd.

If anyone would like to experience it for themselves, just turn up at the Chester Road ground in Queen’s Park to watch the town’s England Hockey League 1st teams in action. Car parking on site, free entry and the bar will be open.

Anyone interested in joining the club as a player can find contact details for the Men’s and Ladies’ Club Captains on the Club website: www.bedfordhockeyclub.com

New players of all ages and with any level of experience, including novices, are welcomed.

For the rest of the club, this weekend was a slip date, with several teams keeping in shape with inter-club training matches, whilst a few previously postponed matches were able to be played:Ladies’ 7s 7 Harpenden 3s 0, Men’s 4s 3 Vauxhall 1s 0, Men’s 6s 2 West Herts 6s 3; Men’s 7s 3 Rickmansworth 3s 0.