Watch rowing racing on Bedford's Great Ouse river with 82 Eights entered so far

Bedford Rowing Club are preparing to host the first of their three Head races of the year.

On Sunday, February 13 rowers from across London, East Midlands and the South East will race head-to-head on the 2000m downstream course. Running from 9am to 4pm, the race starts at Queens Park and finishes just after the Butterfly Bridge, opposite Russell Park on the Embankment. The youngest competitor is 12 and the oldest is 78, with a bumper 82 Eights entered so far this year.

Entries for the Bedford Eights & Fours Head close on Sunday, February 6 at 12pm, crews can enter here: http://bedfordrowing.co.uk/eventdates/feb2022Hosts Bedford Rowing Club have been staging races on the River Great Ouse since the club launched in 1886. Back then it was men only, however today the race includes juniors, women, men, seniors and masters with everyone from former Olympians to children who have just to learnt to row.

Bedford Rowing Club Captain Mike Baker said: "Bedford has a long history of rowing and this isn’t just an event for rowers. We would love to see the people of Bedford come down to cheer on the crews. Our club bar, which is now open to the public, will be serving bacon baps and a hot drink for a fiver all day, so if you usually walk your dog along the river, bring the kids and watch the race from the comfort of our balcony."