The Vice Captains team ran out winners.

The annual Captains v Vice Captains match would see 76 players take part and some impressive scores.

Adam Cicco and Martin Webster were the leading scorers on the Captain’s team, adding 46 points to the overall score, while the team of Vice Captain Lloyd Wardall and his soon to be Vice Captain David Toes put 45 points into their pot.

But victory on the day would go to the Vice Captain’s team with 734 points to the Captains’ score of 728 points. Lloyd and David also won nearest the pins as did Rob Westgate and Jamie Holmes.

Meanwhile, the Hick Cup would see a great field of 40 pairs. The pairs in second and third places both had 39 points but winners – Simon Knight and Johnathan Wartnaby – took home the trophy with their 40 points.

RESULTS:

Ladies winter league round 4: Winners Debbie Newnham-Davies & Jo Doyle 36 pts, runners up Shelagh Cormack & Christine Rowland 35 pts, 3rd Wendy Haslam & Sandra Stevens 34 pts