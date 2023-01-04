Versatility is key for Bedford athlete Alex Alston

Bedford's Alex Alston in action.

Bedford runner Alston, 19, has become one of Britain's brightest steeplechasing prospects, enjoying strong success across 2000m and 3000m despite only first tackling the event just before the pandemic.

But despite his love for steeplechasing, he wants to become a threat across multiple distances and believes that Wightman - who struck 1500m gold at the World Championships and won European silver over 800m earlier this year - demonstrates the importance of competing across different events.

He said: “The 1500m is probably my next favourite event and in a year that Jake Wightman managed to win a world title - which I don’t think really many people saw coming - he ran really well over the 800m, and tried his hand at other distances.

“Every event needs strength from another one. The steeplechase and its really quick laps show you need to have the speed of a 1500m runner, but you also need the strength from the 5000m. Just being good at multiple events will make you a much better athlete.

“I think that showed with Jake winning the title this year, he said in an interview that he tried the 3000m to get stronger and he ran really well in the 800m this year.

“It also helps athletes like Laura Muir - she doesn’t just run the 1500m, she’s always someone I’ve respected over 3000m, so you need to make sure you have other options.

“It means I have the option to make national teams not just for the steeplechase, but the 1500m and 5000m when I’m older.”

Alston’s plans to compete at the U20 World Championships in Cali this summer were unfortunately scuppered by injury, but he has been fighting fit towards the end of the year.

And though championship experience is one of his targets for 2023, more practice over the shorter 1500m distance is also in the pipeline.

He added: “The main aim is to qualify for the European U23 Championships and win the U23 British steeple title, and when I go to the British senior championships for steeplechase next year I’d love to place in the top six.

“I’d also like to try my hand at other events. You’ve got the 1500m, I’d love to get the British qualifying standard and rank highly at U23 for a new distance - so I’m not just a one event athlete.”