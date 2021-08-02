Track cyclist Ethan Vernon and Great Britain through to first round in Olympic team pursuit

Ethan Vernon (Picture Getty Images)

Former Bedford School student Ethan Vernon helped Team GB's men to be fourth fastest in men's qualifying with 3:47.507 in Monday's team pursuit at the Izu Velodrome in Japan.

Along with Ed Clancy, Ollie Wood, Ethan Hayter was Britain's fastest ever time in the team pursuit but the quartet faced a nervous wait to see if they would remain in contention for the gold medal race after Australia were allowed a re-run following a crash.

World record holders Denmark broke Great Britain s Olympic record, set in Rio 2016, in their qualification to clock 3:45.014. Italy were second and New Zealand third.

The time of the third rider across the line counts. Racing over 4000m the eight teams will be matched in the First Round as follows: The 6th fastest team against the 7th fastest team. The 5th fastest team against the 8th fastest team. The 2nd fastest team against the 3rd fastest team. The fastest team against the 4th fastest team.