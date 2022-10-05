Three in a row for Bedford Blues while Ampthill thrash London Scottish

Dean Adamson was once again among the tries for Bedford Blues.

Blues secured a third successive Championship victory for the first time since December 2018 as they edged another 80-plus point thriller at Goldington Road with a 52-29 victory over league newcomers Caldy.

Blues were ahead inside two minutes, Dean Adamson opening the scoring. A second for him later in the half was followed by Pat Tapley’s first of the season to extend the lead, then Ethan Grayson and debutant Huw Taylor got in the act. To conclude the half, a superb try finished off by Jake Garside added gloss.

Caldy scored through Adam Aigbokhae before the break, but Garside got his second shortly after the interval and captain Alex Day stepped off the bench to conclude the scoring with the eighth Blues try of the afternoon. Will Maisey added six conversions.

Caldy scored a further four times through Nick Royle, Ollie Hearn, Martin Gerrard and captain JJ Dickinson, but​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Blues were comfortable winners.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Ampthill, meanwhile, ran in nine tries in a convincing 59-7 win over London Scottish at Dillingham Park.

Ampthill took four minutes to open the scoring – Caleb Montgomery crossing the whitewash and Gwyn Parks adding the first of his five conversions.

Ben Cambriani grabbed his fifth and sixth tries of this campaign before Scottish grabbed a consolation try in the 18th minute through Robbie McCallum, which was converted.

Ampthill wrapped up the bonus point on 33 minutes, Paddy Ryan scoring off the back of the scrum, then Matt Gallagher scored his first Championship try just before half time.

Advertisement

Scrum-half Pete White scored Ampthill’s sixth try, before captain Charlie Beckett claimed a rare try and replacement scrum half Lewis Finlay found a gap to get Ampthill’s eighth, while hard-working wing Conor Rankin took advantage of a Charlie Hudson break to claim the Mob’s ninth try.

Following the win, head coach Paul Turner said: “This is a performance that has been coming. We’ve played well in fits and starts in previous games and today was evidence of what we’re building here.

"Scottish are a decent side but we were clinical throughout. Our kicking and decision making were good all afternoon.