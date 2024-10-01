The power to inspire in sport

By Michele Smith
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 09:49 BST
An inspirational and inclusive sporting event, supported by the Connolly Foundation was held at the Bedford Blues Rugby Club recently.

The Bedford Blues Foundation worked with Power2Inspire, a charity whose mission is to embed inclusive sport in the sport, education and the community, to host the Powerhouse Games bringing together pupils from schools across the town.

The games are incredible sports days designed to be accessible and fun for everyone, old and young, with disabilities and none, sporty and not. It is a multi-team event playing inclusive and adaptive sports, usually for about 2-3 hours with professional sports people.

Participants are encouraged to test their beliefs about ability and disability and what it

Powergames at Bedford BluesPowergames at Bedford Blues
Powergames at Bedford Blues

is to be different, to learn to respect other people’s differences, and to challenge their assumptions of what they can and cannot do.

Tom Harwood of the Bedford Blues Foundation said, "It was fantastic to host the first Powerhouse Games at Goldington Road, Power2Inspire should be incredibly proud of the work they are doing to create inclusive opportunities through sport. To see children and adults participate together, from all backgrounds and abilities was inspirational. We are looking forward to building on this partnership and hopefully running more Powerhouse games!”

The Connolly Foundation, is a funding partner of the Bedford Blues Foundation.

For more information visit www.power2inspire.org.uk and www.bedfordbluesfoundation.org.uk.

The schools taking part in the event were:

Livingstone Primary School

Bedford Modern School

The Grange

Bedford Academy

Biddenham Upper School

