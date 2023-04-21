Easter Monday saw 25 teams take part in the Captains Charity Launch Texas Scramble in horrendously wet weather at Bedford & County Golf Club.

The occasion would also see the club’s four new captains do their drives ins – men’s captain Lloyd Wardall, ladies captain Debbie Newnham-Davies, senior men’s captain Nigel Macklin and junior captain Connor Tallentire.

After the event over very welcome sandwiches and chips, the ladies and men’s captains introduced their charities for the year – FACES (Family and Children’s Early-help Services – a local charity) for Debbie and Cancer Research UK for Lloyd. A bottle raffle would raise £350 giving the collection for the charities a great start.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The competition itself would see a win for the all-male team of Damien Bavister, Mark Delicate, Martin Lewis and Nathan Bavister with a nett 58 and a win for the mixed team of Leo Conroy, Sarah Conroy, Pauline and Peter Hulance also with a nett 58.

The winning mixed team.

RESULTS:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter-club mixed match: Bedford & County 4, Cambridge Country Club 5

Inter club ladies match: Bedford & County 4, Mowsbury 1

Ladies stableford: Division One winner - Debbie Newnham-Davies 30 pts, runner-up - Paula Foot 29 pts; Division Two winner - Mandy Martin 35 pts, runner-up - Jo Doyle 34 pts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The men's team with their prizes.

Men’s midweek medal: Divisioin One winner – Stuart Holmes 67, runner-up - Frank Flynn 74; Division Two winner - Keith Fideo 76, runner-up - Mitch Stevens 78; Division Three winner on c/b – George Breadon 72, runner-up - Kirk Saunders 72.