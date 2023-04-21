News you can trust since 1845
Texas Scramble competitors beat the weather at Bedford

Easter Monday saw 25 teams take part in the Captains Charity Launch Texas Scramble in horrendously wet weather at Bedford & County Golf Club.

By Sports Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:20 BST

The occasion would also see the club’s four new captains do their drives ins – men’s captain Lloyd Wardall, ladies captain Debbie Newnham-Davies, senior men’s captain Nigel Macklin and junior captain Connor Tallentire.

After the event over very welcome sandwiches and chips, the ladies and men’s captains introduced their charities for the year – FACES (Family and Children’s Early-help Services – a local charity) for Debbie and Cancer Research UK for Lloyd. A bottle raffle would raise £350 giving the collection for the charities a great start.

The competition itself would see a win for the all-male team of Damien Bavister, Mark Delicate, Martin Lewis and Nathan Bavister with a nett 58 and a win for the mixed team of Leo Conroy, Sarah Conroy, Pauline and Peter Hulance also with a nett 58.

The winning mixed team.The winning mixed team.
RESULTS:

Inter-club mixed match: Bedford & County 4, Cambridge Country Club 5

Inter club ladies match: Bedford & County 4, Mowsbury 1

Ladies stableford: Division One winner - Debbie Newnham-Davies 30 pts, runner-up - Paula Foot 29 pts; Division Two winner - Mandy Martin 35 pts, runner-up - Jo Doyle 34 pts.

The men's team with their prizes.The men's team with their prizes.
Men’s midweek medal: Divisioin One winner – Stuart Holmes 67, runner-up - Frank Flynn 74; Division Two winner - Keith Fideo 76, runner-up - Mitch Stevens 78; Division Three winner on c/b – George Breadon 72, runner-up - Kirk Saunders 72.

Men’s Saturday stableford: Division One winner - David Poole 39 pts, runner-up - David Morrish 38 pts, Division Two winner - Simon Dickens 36 pts, runner-up - Mitch Stevens 35 pts, Division Three winner – Mark Delicate 36 pts, runner-up - David Summerfield 33 pts.