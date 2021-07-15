Success for Bedfordshire Road Race Team's Dave Cook in open 10-mile time trial

Dave Cook

Beds Road Race Team’s Dave Cook competed in the Northampton and District Open 10 mile TT at Sawtry, and won his age group category in a creditable time of 26mins 26sec.

BRRT were also in action elsewhere in Cambridgeshire, with Matt Donovan and Ian Woodcock pairing up in the Essex Roads Club 10 mile Two-up TT.

The duo worked together well, to finish in second place overall.

The Club’s Evening League TT Series continued, on a 12.7 mile course.

Good weather and road conditions saw Jason Macrae ride just under 30 minutes to take the men’s honours, whilst Juliet Smith led the ladies home, in a new ladies course record time of 38min 2sec.

Results - BRCC members & 1st claim only: 1. Jason Macrae, 29:55; 2. Thomas Robb, 30:18; 3. Richard Kennington, 31:18; 4. Christian Cormack, 33:47; 5. Marco Lattughi, 35:49; 6. Daniel Hutchins, 37:16; 7. Jeremy Godwin, 37:48; 8. Juliet Smith, 38:02; 9. Ed Stivala, 38:44; 10. Nick Porter, 40:28; 11. Terry Sykes, 51:24; 12. Phil Bierton, 51:50; 13. Emma Weisblatt, 52:33;

BRCC welcomes cyclists of all levels, for social and competitive rides.

Younger riders can participate in the club’s British Cycling approved ‘Go Ride’ programme.