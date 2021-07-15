Success for Bedfordshire Road Race Team's Dave Cook in open 10-mile time trial
Juliet Smith sets new course record in Evening League
Beds Road Race Team’s Dave Cook competed in the Northampton and District Open 10 mile TT at Sawtry, and won his age group category in a creditable time of 26mins 26sec.
BRRT were also in action elsewhere in Cambridgeshire, with Matt Donovan and Ian Woodcock pairing up in the Essex Roads Club 10 mile Two-up TT.
The duo worked together well, to finish in second place overall.
The Club’s Evening League TT Series continued, on a 12.7 mile course.
Good weather and road conditions saw Jason Macrae ride just under 30 minutes to take the men’s honours, whilst Juliet Smith led the ladies home, in a new ladies course record time of 38min 2sec.
Results - BRCC members & 1st claim only: 1. Jason Macrae, 29:55; 2. Thomas Robb, 30:18; 3. Richard Kennington, 31:18; 4. Christian Cormack, 33:47; 5. Marco Lattughi, 35:49; 6. Daniel Hutchins, 37:16; 7. Jeremy Godwin, 37:48; 8. Juliet Smith, 38:02; 9. Ed Stivala, 38:44; 10. Nick Porter, 40:28; 11. Terry Sykes, 51:24; 12. Phil Bierton, 51:50; 13. Emma Weisblatt, 52:33;
BRCC welcomes cyclists of all levels, for social and competitive rides.
Younger riders can participate in the club’s British Cycling approved ‘Go Ride’ programme.
Find out more at www.bedsroad.org