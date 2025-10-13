School in Bedford set to partner with padel centre company on new community sports hub

A person playing padel tennis. Picture Gabriel Bouys/Getty Images

Bedford could soon be home to its first covered padel tennis courts under new plans submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

Padel4all, in partnership with Bedford Greenacre Independent School, has lodged a planning application to build four covered padel courts, along with a reception, changing rooms, office space, a social area, and 20 parking spaces, on land off Manton Lane.

The new facilities would replace netball courts that were previously approved as part of the school’s wider development.

According to the application’s planning statement, padel is a rapidly growing racquet sport combining elements of tennis and squash, with the number of courts rising from 68 in 2019 to 1,000 in 2025, according to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

The proposed courts would be open to the public on a “pay and play” basis as well as being used by pupils, making them both a school and community resource.

“The plans for four covered courts as well as additional facilities would allow an increased number of people from the local community to enjoy the game of padel in line with the LTA’s strategy,” said Jill Osleger, the LTA’s Head of Delivery for Central & East, in a letter of support.

The application follows pre-application advice from Bedford Borough Council earlier this year, which supported the principle of a padel development subject to further technical assessments.

The developers argue the scheme complies with Local Plan policies on sports, leisure, and community facilities.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01967/MAF. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, November 5, 2025.