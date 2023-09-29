Sarah wins Bedford & County's Eclectic Cup
The ladies Eclectic Cup is played in conjunction with the Ladies Club championship and this year the scores were very close with Sarah Conroy achieving nett 66.5, just pipping Debbie Newnham-Davies on 67.5 by one point
The Rawlins Cup saw 79 entrants and three players within one point of each other – Russel Thornton achieved nett 68, Jamie Holmes nett 67, but the winner was Orazio Grasso with net 66.
After two days of competition the ladies Hunt Cup would go to Carrina Pinney on nett 68, with Bev Law in second place on nett 70.
Junior Club Champion, Connor Tallentire, meanwhile, achieved a combined 149 from two rounds.
RESULTS:
Inter club mixed match: Bedford & County 3 Wyboston Lakes 2
Ladies mid-week stableford: Division 1 winner on c/b Irene Saenger 30 pts, runner up Debbie Newnham-Davies 30 pts; Division 2 winner Sandra Gallacher 35 pts, runner up Beverley Lambert 32 pts.
Men’s mid-week stableford: Division 1 winner Chris Bishop 37 pts, runner up Stuart Bolton 33 pts; Division 2 winner Alistair Bolton 33 pts, runner up John Marsom 32 pts; Division 3 winner on c/b Mark Delicate 31 pts, runner up Pete Birtchnell 31 pts.