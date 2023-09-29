It’s been a busy time at Bedford & County Golf Club in recent weeks.

Sarah Conroy won the Eclectic Cup.

The ladies Eclectic Cup is played in conjunction with the Ladies Club championship and this year the scores were very close with Sarah Conroy achieving nett 66.5, just pipping Debbie Newnham-Davies on 67.5 by one point

The Rawlins Cup saw 79 entrants and three players within one point of each other – Russel Thornton achieved nett 68, Jamie Holmes nett 67, but the winner was Orazio Grasso with net 66.

After two days of competition the ladies Hunt Cup would go to Carrina Pinney on nett 68, with Bev Law in second place on nett 70.

Carinna Pinney was victorious in the Rawlins Cup.

Junior Club Champion, Connor Tallentire, meanwhile, achieved a combined 149 from two rounds.

RESULTS:

Inter club mixed match: Bedford & County 3 Wyboston Lakes 2

Ladies mid-week stableford: Division 1 winner on c/b Irene Saenger 30 pts, runner up Debbie Newnham-Davies 30 pts; Division 2 winner Sandra Gallacher 35 pts, runner up Beverley Lambert 32 pts.

