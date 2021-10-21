Rowing racing returns to Bedford's River Great Ouse

On Sunday (October 24) 294 rowers in 186 boats from across the south east will race head-to-head on the 2000m downstream course. Running from 9am to 4pm, the race starts at Queens Park and finishes just after the Butterfly Bridge opposite Russell Park on the Embankment.

Hosts Bedford Rowing Club have been staging races on the river since the club launched in 1886. Back then it was men only, however today the race includes juniors, women, men, seniors and masters with everyone from former Olympians to kids who have just to learnt to row.

Bedford Rowing Club Captain Mike Baker said: "Bedford has a long history of rowing and we are delighted to bring racing back to river after the closure due to the pandemic. This Sunday we have crews from schools and clubs across the south east of England competing across six divisions. This isn’t just an event for rowers, we would love to see the people of Bedford come down to cheer on the crews. Our club bar, which is now open to the public, will be serving bacon baps and a hot drink for a fiver all day, so if you usually walk your dog along the river, bring the kids and watch the race from the comfort of our balcony."