Riseley's ​Chris takes gold in Berlin

​Riseley’s Chris Bradley has won a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games 2023, currently being held in Berlin.

Chris Bradley (right) with team-mate Phil Palmer who won silver.

​Chris, who represents Special Olympics St Albans, competed in the Dressage Equestrian event on Tuesday.

Special Olympics GB is the largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities in the UK.

This year, it has 82 athletes representing 17 sports at the Games, the world’s largest inclusive sporting event in 2023 with more than 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing across 26 sports over nine days.

Colin Dyer, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Chris. This is a remarkable achievement, from an exceptional athlete and person.

“Each one of our competitors has defied all odds to partake in these games and to come away with a medal caps a monumental accomplishment.

"They have undoubtedly brought immense pride to themselves, their family and their nation.”

The Berlin 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games aims to achieve a permanent change of consciousness for an inclusive society, through the unified power of the Special Olympics movement and all athletes worldwide.

In doing so, it encourages that we can do so much more together than alone, and that we are ‘unbeatable together.’

The Special Olympics World Games is the largest inclusive sports event of 2023. It’s the first time Germany has hosted the games, and the aim of the Games is to help achieve greater recognition and social participation of people with intellectual disabilities.