Bedford & County Golf Club’s men got their season underway with the Litchfield Trophy with 72 players taking to the course.

Judith Brock Salver winner Wendy Haslam.

The scores were very close with Damian Bavister and Owen Jones each on nett 68, but the winner with nett 67 was Ricky Mundy.

The ladies’ Judith Brock Salver was played over two days and saw Wendy Haslam and Bev Law both come in with an excellent nett 71 but countback would see the trophy presented to Wendy.

RESULTS:

Ladies stableford: Division One winner Ann Morris 34 pts, runner up Debbie Newnham-Davies 32 pts; Division Two winner Carrina Pinney 33 pts, runner up Barbara Naylor 32 pts.

Men’s midweek medal: Division One winner on c/b Dan Arden 71, runner up on c/b Ben Derbyshire 71 and 3rd Oliver Saunders 71; Division Two winner Ron Etheridge 71, runner up Mark Turner 72; Division Three winner Paul Grant 69, runner up Michael Duggan 71

9 hole challenge: Winner Michael Jones 16 pts, runner up Blake Thornton 15 pts