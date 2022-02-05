£230k funding will mean tennis all year round at Flitwick & Ampthill from this spring

Players will be able to continue their tennis in all weathers through the year when the new facilities are complete

Flitwick & Ampthill Lawn Tennis Club has worked closely with the Lawn Tennis Association to secure funding and planning permission for improvements to their facilities, including a single skin airhall to cover two courts, to ensure year-round indoor play.

The club received £180,000 from Central Bedfordshire (Section 106 funding) and £50,000 through the LTA’s interest-free Quick Access Loan Scheme.

The club had formed a project group and worked with the LTA Participation Development Partner and LTA Investment Manager to write a business plan to secure a Quick Access Loan.

Ready for evening play under floodlights

They sought technical advice regarding the facility design and were subsequently granted planning approval.

The project build is scheduled for completion by spring 2022 and also includes floodlighting in addition to the single skin airhall. The investment in facilities has been put in place to open up tennis to members and non-members in the local community.

Barbara Mabbitt, Chair at Flitwick & Ampthill LTC said: “The Committee has always strived to improve the club’s facilities and to enhance the experience for members and the local community alike, with their ultimate long-term ambition to provide indoor facilities.

“Now with the help and support of Central Bedfordshire Council and the LTA we are just weeks away from fruition.

“Our two court, single skinned bubble is due to be finished by the middle of February. This is a tremendous achievement and one that our committee and members are very excited about.

“With our membership at an all-time high, we are looking forward to building on this with even more people playing tennis by increasing the profile of the tennis club within the area.”