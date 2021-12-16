Prolific scoring Bedford Hockey Club Vets end year third with 44 goals

Bedford Hockey Club's ever improving ladies 7th XI

Saturday morning’s fixtures at Chester Road, succumbed to frozen pitches leading to several postponements across the club, with five matches falling foul of the weather.

The Men’s 2s, who have been showing good form in recent weeks, travelled away to Potters Bar only to return disappointed with an uncharacteristic 7-2 loss.

They will hope to return to winning ways when they head back out on pitch in the new year.

The other men’s team in action, the Men’s Vets, meanwhile, returned from Hertford delighted with their performance, their 5-2 victory seeing them break for Christmas placed third in their division, and with an amazing tally of 44 goals to their name so far this season.

Five women’s matches were able to be played, and all brought success for the Bedford squads.

The Ladies’ 2s are just one point behind top of the table Havering, after a resounding 8-0 victory away to Waltham Forest. Bedford’s first match after the festive break will be a great one to watch, as Havering travel to Chester Road for what is likely to be a thrilling encounter.

After opening the scoring, the Ladies’ 3s had to dig deep to fight back from 2-1 down against top of the table Stevenage 1s. Absolute grit and determination paid dividends as Bedford netted the equaliser with the clock ticking down.

The 3s have one further fixture before they get to take a break, with a Cup match next Saturday against Leighton Buzzard at Bedford’s Chester Road pitches.

The Ladies’ 4s have been in good form this season and their 3-1 away win over Saffron Walden brings them to their break sitting second in the table, just below St Albans. They will be looking for further points when they return post-Christmas, with a match on home turf, taking on Hertford.

The Ladies’ 5s have also been a force to reckon with in their division. Not to be outdone by the 2nd XI this weekend, the 5s continued their run of wins with a phenomenal 8-0 conquest away to Stevenage, bringing their total of goals scored to 60, with only 7 conceded.

Unfortunately for the Ladies’ 6s, who find themselves in the same division as the 5s, the first match of the new year will be a Bedford v Bedford skirmish.

After a challenging start to the season, the performance of the Ladies’ 7s is getting stronger week-on-week as the confidence of the young squad grows.

A real team effort and some great keeping, including a saved penalty, frustrated their Blueharts opposition, the Bedford squad being rewarded with a 4-0 victory.