Players return to netball after lockdown and form Great Denham's first club

Great Denham Valkaries are the village’s first netball club (Picture by Alex Jones www.alexjones.io)

As Bedford emerged from lockdown a group of women decided it was the perfect time to get outside and back to netball.

Some hadn’t played since school days but with the help of local coach Jo Brewster and the ‘Back 2 Netball’ initiative they began to play again.

Now Great Denham has launched its first ever netball club. With nearly 40 women in the club the Great Denham Valkyries have entered the Bedford & District netball league with enough members for three teams.

Local businesswoman and owner of Saramanda1 hair and beauty salon Mandy Humphrey immediately saw the potential in the newly formed club and has become their main sponsor: “Supporting local women to come together, keep active and move is fantastic,” she said.

“The pandemic has taught us many lessons, but the fact we are in a position where these teams can interact and play the game, shows we are moving forward.

“I’m proud to have been able to support the start of this amazing club’s journey.”

The team has been overwhelmed by support from the community, first aid kits have been donated by Extreme Sports Therapy and even matching hair accessories by Loved by Nancy Noo.

Anyone interested in getting back to netball can follow @netballinbeds on Instagram for more information.

Bedford & District Netball League results:

Premier: Red Arrows 27 Grangers Blaze 47, Team Beds Red 33 Team Beds Black 40, Luton Tornadoes Red23 St Neots Sapphires 46, Ampthill Amazons 20 BCNC 1st Choice 45, BCNC Onyx 45 GNC Jets 34.

Division 1: Rogues 22 Ampthill Aztecs 32, Westoning Diamonds 25 Caldecote Coyotes 26, A-Line Flyers 41 UHY Hacker Young 35, Grangers Hurricanes 0 Chiltern Flames 35.

Division 2: CIS Fire 47 St Neots Diamonds 34, Kestrels 26 Grangers Thunder 22, Absolute 15 Mayfair Vixens 24, Shefford Wildcats 30 Accord Eagles 17, Cranfield Ravens 24 Cranfield Comets 46.

Division 3: Grangers PPR Ladies 19 Henlow Hotshots 21, Colworth Cats 33 Lidlington Oaks 26, Spirit 19 Storm 24, Meteors 35 BCNC Jewels23, Cranfield Gems 32 Morestaff 24.

Division 4: CIS Spirit 18 GNC Tigers 19, Henlow Hurricanes 10 Hillson Ladies 38, Wanderers 0 Oakley Diamonds 35, Bedford Cannons 34 Riverwood Blackjacks 42, Majestics 36 Bedford Foxes 24.