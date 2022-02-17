Pictures - Bedford Rowing Club's first Head event of the year on the Great Ouse

PICTURES - Bedford Rowing Club crews in action on Sunday - by www.allmarkstore.co.ukBedford Rowing Club held their first Eights and Fours Head event of the year on the Great Ouse on Sunday, with 218 boats completing the races.

The day saw 40 medals presented in total - to each status winner. Fastest time was 6:11mins by Lea Rowing Club (Constantinou) in an Eight.

There was racing in seven divisions, as well as juniors, enjoyed by plenty of spectators from the start at Queens Park to the finish just after the Butterfly Bridge, opposite Russell Park on the Embankment.

Full results can be found here: Bedford Eights and Fours Head results February 13, 2022