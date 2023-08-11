After cancelling a match on Saturday due to rain, the sun came out at Bedford & County Golf Club for the early start for the Captain’s Gun Run on Sunday morning and 44 pairs took to the course before breakfast.

The Captain's Gun Run winners collect their trophy.

Runners up slot went to Jordan Doyle and Jamie Holmes with 43 points, but the trophy went to Paul Grant and Curtis Powers with 45 points.

The club’s juniors recently played for the Sheppard Trophy and the winner was Evan Scott on 40 points, just pipping Louis Fitzgerald on 37 points.

The rescheduled Britannia Trophy for the Juniors would see Blake Thornton come in with 37 points, narrowly defeating Caleb Widger on 36 points.

Britannia Trophy winner Blake Thornton.

The Senior men’s Kemp Hump Day Trophy competition would see a very closely fought contest with five out of the six prizes decided on countback and 17 players within five points of each other. However, Martyn Lewis was the worthy winner with 38 points.

Results:

Men’s Saturday Stableford:

Division One winner: Neil Hodgkins 37pts, runner-up Stuart Bolton 36 pts;

Division Two winner on c/b: John West 38 pts, runner up Ali Smith 38 pts;