Heather Haddon and Bev Law won the Audrey Bradley Trophy.

The scores in the Ladies Ping competition were very close with Lucinda Holden and Jenny Prior on 41 points and our winners Glynis Winrow and Jenny Pryor on 42 points.

There will now be a wait to see now if 42 points will see them go forward to the finals.

The ladies also played their Audrey Bradley trophy recently. Two pairs tied on 39 points. Gina Rigby and Jo Toes came in first and held the lead until their score was equalled by Heather Haddon and Bev Law, before countback would see Heather and Bev take the trophy.

RESULTS:

Ladies interclub shield match: Bedford & County 7, Bedfordshire Golf Club 2

Ladies midweek stableford: Winner - Division One: Lindsay Caunter 34 pts, runner up: Elaine Eayrs 32 pts.