Pairs enjoy success at Bedford & County
The scores in the Ladies Ping competition were very close with Lucinda Holden and Jenny Prior on 41 points and our winners Glynis Winrow and Jenny Pryor on 42 points.
There will now be a wait to see now if 42 points will see them go forward to the finals.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The ladies also played their Audrey Bradley trophy recently. Two pairs tied on 39 points. Gina Rigby and Jo Toes came in first and held the lead until their score was equalled by Heather Haddon and Bev Law, before countback would see Heather and Bev take the trophy.
RESULTS:
Ladies interclub shield match: Bedford & County 7, Bedfordshire Golf Club 2
Ladies midweek stableford: Winner - Division One: Lindsay Caunter 34 pts, runner up: Elaine Eayrs 32 pts.
Men’s midweek medal: Winner – Division One: Richard Stone nett 69, runner up: Ben Derbyshire nett 70; Division Two winner on c/b: Ali Smith 69, runner up: Alistair Bolton 69; Division Three winner: Aidan Humphreys nett 66, runner up: Nigel Macklin nett 69