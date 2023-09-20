Newcastle Falcons and Caldy prevail in Premiership Cup

​Both Bedford Blues and Ampthill put up strong fights in the latest round of Premiership Cup fixtures but ultimately fell short.

Blues scrum half James Lennon kicks upfield during the Premiership Rugby Cup match at Newcastle Falcons. Photo: Getty Images.

It was a much-improved performance from Bedford Blues who can take a lot of pride from their display against Premiership opposition despite the 26-16 defeat to Newcastle Falcons on Friday night.

Louis Grimoldby's penalty early on set the tone as Blues struck first but Newcastle soared back to lead 12-3 at the break through tries from Ollie Fletcher and outside centre, Zach Kerr who was destructive all evening.

The second-half saw Grimoldby and Sean French trade penalties to cut the gap to just three points - before Bedford's key moment came on the hour as Matt Worley seized the day off the back of a terrible Newcastle lineout to sprint clear, offloading perfectly for French to sprint home with the afterburners.

But Newcastle woke up when the try was dotted down and it became about whether Blues could stand firm in the face of the onslaught. They stood up to the test for a long while until De Chaves spotted the gap and dived under bodies to the line.

Radwan's showpiece finale took away any hopes of the losing bonus point but lots to be pleased about from the showing in the North East.

Blues welcome Caldy this weekend in the next Premiership Cup fixture.

*Ampthill travelled to the Wirral to take on Caldy but fell to a narrow 26-22 defeat.

The Mob took the lead when Morgan Strong peeled off and bounced three tackles on a rampaging 15m charge to the try line. Birthday boy Gwyn Parks slotted the extras.

Caldy soon replied with a try of their own but the Ampthill backs were enjoying the perfect rugby conditions and zipping the ball about and combined for two further tries before half time – both finished by wing Ollie Dawkins, before a Caldy catch and drive reduced the arrears to 12-19 before the break.

Early in second half another Caldy catch and drive levelled up the scores, and it was the 75th minute before another score when Parks kicked a penalty for a 19-22 lead.

But Caldy camped in the Ampthill 22 and when Strong was shown a yellow card, Caldy made their numerical advantage count with a last play catch and drive – the backs piling in to force the home side over the line.