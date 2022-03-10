New indoor tennis facility ready for play at Flitwick and Ampthill club

The new indoor facility at Flitwick and Ampthill Tennis Club

Flitwick and Ampthill Lawn Tennis Club’s new indoor tennis facility is now complete and ready for players to enjoy.

The single skin air dome covers two courts and offers floodlighting to ensure that play can take place throughout the winter months regardless of the weather conditions.

Steve Rolt Marketing Manager said: “Our long held ambition to provide indoor tennis to Mid Bedfordshire has finally come to fruition and we would like to thank all of our contractors and committee members for their fantastic efforts in helping us achieve our goal.”