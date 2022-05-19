Modernian swimmers heading to nationals

Georgie Munday is one of three swimmers to qualify for the nationals.

They have recently competed at open meets in Leicester and Sheffield, with some fantastic times and PBs, building up to the main age group Regional and National Championships.

Eloise Cole swam three events at the British Championships in Sheffield in April, gaining invaluable experience swimming against Britain’s elite athletes – at just 14 years old.

Modernian SC have also competed at the East Region Long Course Open Championships over recent weekends.

In the main championships, Lucy Young took Bronze in the Female 17+ year’s 1500m.

Eloise Cole took Gold in the Female 14 year’s 50m butterfly (Beds County Junior U16 record and fastest overall female), 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 100m backstroke.

Eloise also tied for top overall female swimmer in the 14-year-old age category.

Top-eight finishes were achieved by Georgie Munday, Daniel Meier, Abi Davis, Berkley Barnicoat, Tilly Diamond, Ollie Frame, Charlie Duce and George Little.

In addition, medals in Regional Development events were achieved by Adam O’Neil, Jonathon Regan, Charlotte Belcher, Olly Meier, Abi Davis and Charlie Duce.