Legend Dean Adamson among those to stay at Bedford Blues

​Dean Adamson is one of several players to have committed to Bedford Blues next season.

Dean Adamson will remain a Blues player.

​One of the league’s most proven and deadly finishers, Adamson is the second back three option to pledge his future to the club following the announcement last week that Sean French will also stay next season.

Alex Day, Will Maisey, Louis Grimoldby and Michael Le Bourgeois have also been confirmed while the club say an additional announcement on the backs division is scheduled for later this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adamson moved into fifth position in the club’s greatest ever try scoring leaderboard back in April and will now target chasing down those above him next season.

His total of 115 in 157 appearances reflects one of the strongest tries-to-games ratio, and is just 11 off Budge Rogers and Barrie Williams who are joint second in the leaderboard, while Ben Whetsone in fourth is only six clear of Adamson.

Adamson said: “There was no other decision in my mind and I’m really excited to get back started.

“I have a really good feeling about the coming season. We want to be challenging at the top of the league, we just need to find some greater consistency to continue the club’s upwards trajectory and momentum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s set to be an exciting campaign for us as players too in terms of our first time in this Premiership Rugby Cup. Just imagine going to Bath or Harlequins, testing yourself against the best. The league itself is exciting as well with the triangle of a derby with Ampthill and Cambridge, then Coventry.

“Championship Rugby is going to put itself on the map because I think this is going to be a good one.”