John and Andy retain Bedford & County Cup title

Ann Morris and Sophie Potter won the Audrey Bradley Trophy.

There were 60 hopeful entrants for the Bedford & County Cup on August 7 and with the beautiful weather the scores were very good.

Runners up slot went to Phil Bateman and Tony DeSpirito with 143 nett but last year’s winners John Barnes and Andy Corke were not ready to give up the trophy and came in with nett 142 – exactly the same score as in 2021.

The ladies, meanwhile, were competing for the Elly Crouch Trophy and this too would produce some good scores. Anne Coates came in with 39 points but the winner on the day was Jo Doyle with 40 points.