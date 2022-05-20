Jack breaks 14-minute barrier for first time

Jack Goodwin.

Running in the 5000m A race at the prestigious British Milers Club meeting, former youth international Jack smashed through the 14-minute barrier whilst finishing third, clocking 13:51.66, a time which ranks him 21st in the UK this season.

The meeting also witnessed an 800m PB for Bedford’s Alfie Yabsley (1:52.64), a 1500m PB for Lauren Nichols (4:41.04), and a 5000m PB for Harry Brodie (14:38.68).

However, Jack’s form has arguably been the highlight of the last few months.