The Italians celebrate their win.

The annual England v Italy fixture is always highly contested and the whole day is a highly charged event – with an evening meal to follow – and plenty of celebrations.

England were the trophy winners in 2022 but this year it was the Italians who lifted the trophy, winning 9.5 matches to England’s 6.5 and it was their flag flying over the 18th green at the end of the day.

The annual Captains’ Charity Day would see 19 teams take part in a stableford competition, with the best two scores from four on each hole to count.

The club's Charity Day winners.

The High Sheriff of Bedford, Russell Beard, joined in the day and worked tirelessly auctioning some of the many lots that had been donated for the auction.

A total of about £8,000 was raised to be split between the Men’s Captain, Lloyd Wardell and his chosen charity Cancer Research UK and FACES the charity chosen by Ladies Captain Debbie Newnham-Davies.

The winners were the men’s captains team where he was joined by Mark Wisson, Stuart Geekie and Dave Thornton who amassed 88 points, just one better than the 87 points achieved by David Arden, Dan Arden, Matt Arden and Louis Fitzgerald.

Local music star Tom Grennan joined in the day, playing with club professional, Steve Vinnicombe, Chris Bareford and Richard Shortland.

RESULTS:

Men’s weekend stableford: Division One winner on c/b Dave Sharp 37 pts, runners up Carmine Lepore 37 pts; Division Two winner on c/b Danny Marino 38 pts, runner up Micheal Feeney 38 pts; Division Three winner on c/b Robert Henman 39 pts, runner up David Summerfield 39 pts.