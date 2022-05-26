International caps for two Bedford Hockey Club masters

Bedford's gold medal winners, Sue Phillips, Lynn Pearce and Kelly Bingham

After last weekend saw action for some of Bedford Hockey Club’s Women’s Over 35s, taking silver playing for the East at their regional tournament, there was more Masters action for several other of the Club’s players this weekend.

The Men’s East Region Over 35s, including Bedford’s Richard Evans, travelled to Nottingham Hockey Centre and enjoyed 2 days of dominant match-winning performances, only to fall at the final hurdle, with a 2-1 loss against the North West, leaving the East silver medal winners.

Kelly Bingham, having already become a silver medal winner a week previously, performing for the East Over 35s squad, went one better with the East Over 40s team, playing in Wakefield, making it a clean sweep in their championship to take the gold.

Two of Bedford’s Women’s Masters players, Heather Miller and Bev Bucklee, meanwhile, after a 3-0 victory over Yorkshire and a 1-all draw with London on Saturday, and a 2-1 win in the semi-finals over the West on Sunday morning, up in Timperley, headed into the finals. After a strong fight against the Midlands, however, it was a creditable silver for the duo.

After a trek to Sheffield for their competition, Sue Phillips and Lynn Pearce stepped out on pitch for the East’s Women’s Over 65s. Two draws in their Saturday play-offs left them needing to win their matches on Sunday to stand a chance of glory. Not to be deterred by the pressure, the pair, along with their teammates, lifted the trophy as gold medal winners.