Home floodlit match for Bedford Hockey Club's men as the ladies head to Sutton Coldfield

Bedford Hockey Club Ladies 1s

Saturday brought the opening of the National League season for Bedford’s Ladies’ 1s, starting with a home fixture against local rivals, St Albans, and with the home crowd providing great support, writes Jean Fitch.

Play was evenly balanced, with end-to-end action, although St Albans were always quick to take advantage of any errors the Bedford team made.

St Albans opened the scoring, putting Bedford under pressure. As the clock ticked down, it looked as though St Albans would walk away with the win but, in the 66th minute, a breakaway up the pitch culminated in a pass into the D, which was picked up by Emma Pinny and slotted into the net, bringing much celebration from the gathered spectators.

This weekend the Bedford squad are hoping for a match-winning performance at Sutton Coldfield.

On Sunday, the Men’s 1s also opened their campaign, making a 200-mile-round-trip to Lichfield.

The game marked their first league fixture since being promoted back to National League, and the first experience by a number of the team of performing at this level.

Unperturbed, the team were able to return home with a creditable 3-3 draw.

It will be the Men’s turn for a home fixture this weekend, under floodlight, with push-back not being until 6pm, against Harborne, spectators welcome.

Other results from the weekend: Tthe Men’s 2s lost 2-1 at Upminster; Men’s 3s won 4-3 at home to Stevenage; Men’s 4s drew 2-2 at Shefford & Sandy; Men’s 5s drew 1-1 at home against Rickmansworth and the Men’s Vets lost 2-0 away to West Herts .