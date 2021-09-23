Home advantage pays for Bedford Hockey Club teams in great start to league season
Ladies 1s open their account against St Albans at Chester Road this weekend
ROUND-UP AND PICTURE BY JEAN FITCH
It was definitely a case of home advantage as the league season got underway on Saturday, with all Bedford’s home teams, barring the Ladies’ 5s, who came away with a 1-1 draw against Stevenage, achieving substantial wins.
The Ladies’ 4s set the bar high with a phenomenal 14-1 domination over Saffron Walden.
On the adjoining pitch, the goals were also flowing for the Men’s 2s, the Bedford team taking a solid 6-2 win over their Potters Bar opposition.
Next up, Bedford Men’s Vets took on the goal-scoring challenge, with a 7-1 victory over Hertford.
The dominance continued with the Ladies’ 2s, 7-0 their final tally against Waltham Forest. The Ladies’ 1s, meanwhile, in a final friendly before their National League competition begins next week, netted 2 goals to Harleston Magpie’s 1.
The fortune in the away matches was quite the contrary, the Men’s 3s losing 3-8 to Letchworth and the 6s 1-4 to Potters Bar, whilst the Ladies’ 3s went down 1-3 against Stevenage.
Next Saturday, the Club’s Chester Road ground will see seven home fixtures, including the Ladies’1s, hoping to open their league run with a win over local rivals St Albans.
The remaining six teams will travel away, with the Men’s 1s match playing on Sunday away to Lichfield.
Spectators are always welcome, and the bar will be open. Matches begin from 11.30 on Saturday, with the Ladies’ 1s in action at 1 o’clock.