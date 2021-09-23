Home advantage pays for Bedford Hockey Club teams in great start to league season

The Ladies’ 4s set the bar high with a phenomenal 14-1 domination over Saffron Walden.

ROUND-UP AND PICTURE BY JEAN FITCH

It was definitely a case of home advantage as the league season got underway on Saturday, with all Bedford’s home teams, barring the Ladies’ 5s, who came away with a 1-1 draw against Stevenage, achieving substantial wins.

The Ladies’ 4s set the bar high with a phenomenal 14-1 domination over Saffron Walden.

On the adjoining pitch, the goals were also flowing for the Men’s 2s, the Bedford team taking a solid 6-2 win over their Potters Bar opposition.

Next up, Bedford Men’s Vets took on the goal-scoring challenge, with a 7-1 victory over Hertford.

The dominance continued with the Ladies’ 2s, 7-0 their final tally against Waltham Forest. The Ladies’ 1s, meanwhile, in a final friendly before their National League competition begins next week, netted 2 goals to Harleston Magpie’s 1.

The fortune in the away matches was quite the contrary, the Men’s 3s losing 3-8 to Letchworth and the 6s 1-4 to Potters Bar, whilst the Ladies’ 3s went down 1-3 against Stevenage.

Next Saturday, the Club’s Chester Road ground will see seven home fixtures, including the Ladies’1s, hoping to open their league run with a win over local rivals St Albans.

The remaining six teams will travel away, with the Men’s 1s match playing on Sunday away to Lichfield.