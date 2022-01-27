The Ladies' 5s in action against Chiltern, with (on the left) captain Heidi Lawson - who went on to score a try and be Bedford Blues Women's Player of the match on Sunday

Weather, Covid and injuries put paid to several of this weekend’s fixtures for Bedford Hockey Club, writes Jean Fitch

Having qualified for the finals of the Indoor Super 6s, both Bedford squads had to withdraw after a number of players, from both the Men’s and Women’s teams, had sustained injuries whilst playing in the earlier round, including a broken finger, lacerated and possibly broken nose, and a split eyelid.

In outdoor fixtures, the Ladies’ 2s and the Men’s 6s matches had to be postponed due to Covid amongst the Basildon and St Albans oppositions, respectively. The Men’s 7s, meanwhile, will be very disappointed that their Rickmansworth opposition are taking a walkover, and therefore the points, rather than agreeing to a rearranged fixture, after Covid prevented Bedford from being able to field a team.

The Men's 5s fought hard against Bishop's Stortford but failed to reap any reward

For the Men’s 3s and Ladies’ 7s, it was frozen pitches which brought their suspension.

The remainder of the Men’s squads who did get to play failed to have any joy, all suffering defeat at the hands of their opponents, the Men’s 2s and 4s had travelled away to Bishop’s Stortford, whilst the Men’s 5s hosted their Bishop’s Stortford opposition at Chester Road. The Men’s Vets were also unable to make any impact, away to Blueharts.

M2s v Bishop’s Stortford 1 – 2-5 loss

M4s v Bishop’s Stortford 2 – 2-4 loss

M5s v Bishop’s Stortford 4 – 1-5 loss

Men’s Vets v Blueharts 6 – 1-2 loss

The Ladies’ teams which managed to play enjoyed a different story, with every team securing a win or a draw. An absolute inspiration, Ladies' 5s captain, Heidi Lawson, having guided her team to victory on Saturday, then stepped out on a different field of play on Sunday, performing for the Bedford Blues Women, scoring a try, and being named Player of the Match, in their 31-5 victory away to Shelford. Sadly, the enjoyment of the Ladies’ 5s triumph was dampened by one of Bedford’s young players sustaining an injury which might have been more expected in the rugby arena, a shoulder dislocation after an unfortunate collision with one of the Chiltern players.

L3s v Bishop’s Stortford 2 – 3-2 win

L4s v Stevenage 2 – 2-2 draw

L5s v Chiltern 1 – 2-0 win

L6 v Rickmansworth 2s – 6-0 win

Sunday saw the Girls Under 14 squad in action again, and they built on last weekend’s victory over St Albans with a very decisive win over Harpenden. It was a game played in good spirit by both teams, the skills and conduct on display being a credit to the two Clubs.

