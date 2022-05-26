Grangers Blaze win Bedford netball league's annual charity tournament

Grangers Blaze, winners of the Bedford & District Netball League's annual charity tournament after beating Mayfair Vixens in the final

There were four groups of six with great game play all round in ideal weather.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the versatility format, particularly giving shooting a go!

The winners of each group went into a semi-final: Mayfair Vixens v Luton Tornadoes and Grangers Blaze v Westoning Diamonds.

Bedford netball charity tournament runners-up Mayfair Vixens

With two tough semis played, Mayfair Vixens and Grangers Blaze made it through to the finals with Jackie Stigwood and Jadine Brome umpiring.

The game saw Grangers take an early 6-0 lead with some good shooting from Beth and Kellise. But Mayfair Vixens were determined to fight back, with some excellent defensive play by their GD Fay and interceptions by WA Katie.

Grangers kept their heads and managed to maintain their lead, winning comfortably in the end in a great game by both teams.

Winners of the crazy socks competition were Absolute and Cranfield Comets won the sportsmanship prize.

Charity tournament umpires Jackie Stigwood and Jadine Brome