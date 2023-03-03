After an enjoyable men’s dinner and presentation evening on February 17, the attendees looked forward to the Lock Cup two days later.

With favourable weather there were some good scores on the day. Runner-up was Ashley Schurch with net 71 but winner was Paul Rose with a net 68.

The ladies have now completed their winter league programme. It was very tight at the top and it wasn’t until the final round on Sunday (26th) that the winner was confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winner on that day with 43 points with her partner, Pauline Hulance, was Shelagh Cormack and that would give Shelagh a final total of 190 points, just pipping Bev Law who came in with 189 points.RESULTS:

Lock Cup winner Paul Rose.

Men’s Winter League round six: Winners on c/b – Paul Tomblin & Michael Boland 47 points, runners up Ian Butcher & Joshua Sozzo 47 points, 3rd place Stuart Holmes & Simon Knight 45 points

Advertisement

Advertisement