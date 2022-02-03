Goalkeeper, Kailum Mistry helping the Men's 1s to victory

The weekend was an absolute goal-fest for Bedford Hockey Club, with 53 goals netted across the fifteen senior squads, from 8 wins, 4 draws and 3 narrow defeats.

Both 1st XIs were back in action in friendly matches, in preparation for the restart of their National League fixtures next weekend. The Ladies’ 1s returned from Cambridge satisfied with their 2-all draw against Cambridge City, whilst the Men’s 1s battled it out on home turf with Hampstead & Westminster, being very satisfied with their 4-1 victory. Next weekend, the Ladies will be heading away to take on local rivals St Albans. With Bedford presently sitting second in the league and St Albans third, an exciting game is guaranteed. The Men, currently placed fifth, meanwhile, have a home fixture against seventh position Lichfield. They will be looking for a decisive win to knock Harleston Magpies off fourth spot.

The Ladies’ side of the Club had the greatest success over the weekend, with only one unlucky loss, for the 6s, who had fought hard holding Chiltern 1s to nil-nil right to the closing period of the match, when Chiltern managed to slot away a goal.

Ladies’ 3s score in their 6-0 victory over Blueharts

Both the 2s and 3s are third in their respective leagues and their 5-0 and 6-0 victories, against Brentwood and Blueharts, strengthen their positions.

Whilst still retaining their second spot, the Ladies’ 4s may have felt a little disappointed not to have gained a win over Bishop’s Stortford, having to settle for a 1-all draw.

The Ladies’ 5s match, though, was the highlight of the weekend, their 12-0 barrage of goals, away to West Herts, takes their season’s tally to 76. Next week’s match will almost certainly be a great spectacle as they take on second place St Albans, sitting 7 points behind top spot Bedford.

Despite an early morning start for the Ladies’ 7s, the squad of just 12 players demonstrated enthusiasm and determination, their reward being a well-deserved 4-0 triumph over their Letchworth opponents.

It was a mixed bag of results for the men.

After going 1-3 down to Blueharts, the Men’s 2s will hope to turn around their lack of wins since the Christmas return when they challenge second from bottom Brentwood to a game at Bedford’s Chester Road ground next weekend.

The Men’s 3s and 4s had greater success, securing 5-1 and 2-0 victories, respectively, against Broxbourne and Bishop’s Stortford.

The struggling Men’s 5s fought valiantly against their Hertford opponents and even felt they might be able to take the win but, despite some great goals from Bedford, Hertford also battled hard, edging ahead to take the match by 5 goals to Bedford’s 3. The team is showing greater strength, week-on-week, and it’s only a matter of time before they are likely to start taking some victories.

The Men’s 6s will be delighted to have taken the points against second in the table Letchworth, Bedford securing a 2-0 victory. Whilst the Men’s Vets and Men’s 7s will also both be pleased, each holding their opponents, Blueharts and Stevenage, to 3-all draws.

Photos: Ladies’ 3s score in their 6-0 victory over Blueharts