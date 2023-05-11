News you can trust since 1845
Gary and Bev claim victory in memorial competition

The first of the three Bank Holiday Mondays in May would see the annual Jim and Caroline Dell quaichs competition at Bedford & County Golf Club – held in memory of two very popular members who passed away at a young age and within a few years of each other.

By Sports Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 14:11 BST
The Caroline Dell quaich winners.The Caroline Dell quaich winners.
Despite the poor forecast the weather was excellent and 20 pairs set off in sunshine.

The bottle raffle raised £220 which will be donated, along with some entrance monies, to the Cynthia Spencer Hospice which took care of both Jim and Caroline.

They both have trees planted on the course in their memory and both were decorated with pink tulips and pink ribbons on the day.

Jo Dell.Jo Dell.
To continue the Scottish theme, chef James Bolton served Cullen Skink before the prize giving.

The winners with a great 42 points were Gary and Bev Law, just pipping Shelagh Cormack and Robert Costello who came in with 40 points.

Both the men’s captain Lloyd Wardall and ladies captain Debbie Newnham-Davies were on hand to present the quaichs.

The ladies Australian Spoons competition was a very close affair with two pairs on 35 points, but winners would be Mandy Martin and Jo Doyle who will progress hopefully to the Regional round of the competition.

Mandy Martin.Mandy Martin.
RESULTS:

Ladies Shield Match: Aspley Guise 6 Bedford & County 1

Men’s midweek stableford: Division One winner Carmine Lepore 58 pts, runner up James Dean 37 pts; Division Two winner on c/b Mitch Stevens 36 pts, runner up Martin Smith 36 pts; Division Three winner Kirk Saunders 42 pts, runner up Michael Boland 40 pts.

Men’s weekend stableford: Division One winner on c/b William McFarland 31 pts, runner up Thomas Albone; Division Two winner Joshua Sozzo 39 pts, runner up Jordan Fortune 37 pts; Division Three winner Dominic Marino 39 pts, runner up Steve Binks 37 pts.