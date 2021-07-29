Former Bedford School pupil in pursuit of Olympic cycling medal in Toyko 2020

Ethan Vernon (Picture Karl Bridgeman / Getty Images for British Olympic Association)

Former Bedford School pupil Ethan Vernon is hoping to help Great Britain to Olympic cycling gold again in the Men’s Team Pursuit at Toyko 2020.

Part of Team GB’s track endurance squad, alongside Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Matt Walls and Ollie Wood, the 20-year-old is keen to make the podium.

Ethan, who competed in the 2018 Commonwealth Games aged 17, while still at the school, said: “We are going out to win, as I’m sure every nation is, but we are reigning champions from the previous three Olympics in this discipline, and we are looking to make it four in a row.”

His Team GB profile says his love of cycling stems from a rush of adrenaline.

Racing BMX until he was 14-years-old, Vernon’s first ever race was when he was aged just four.

While he can’t remember it, he credits the adrenaline rush he got from racing down the start ramp for his love of racing.

At the 2018 Junior World Championship in Aigle, Vernon won silver in the individual pursuit.

And then at the European Track Championships last year, he secured another silver in the 1km time trial in Plovdiv.

Ethan’s Olympic competition begins on Monday (August 2) in the Izu Velodrome with the Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying - 9.02am (1702 in Japan, who are eight hours ahead of the UK)

On Tuesday the Men’s Team Pursuit First Round is at 8.22am with the finals at 9.45am on Wednesday.