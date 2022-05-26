Flitwick Dolphins swimmers double their distance in fundraising relay

Flitwick Dolphins relay swimmers covered 20k between them

Donations to their JustGiving page had raised more than £1,270 (£670 above target), so it was felt that it deserved a much longer swim by the Dolphins’ two teams of five.

In just another 20 minutes the youngsters had managed to complete another 5k swim, so combining both teams’ distances covered meant a total of 20,000 metres to raise funds for Macmillan and Cancer research.

And despite that they all wanted to carry on swimming!

It was a great effort by Ella, Mabel and Harry of FDSC’s junior squad as well as Amber, Eva, Amelia, Luke, Flynn, Sophie K and Sophie A of FDSC’s Flippers squad.