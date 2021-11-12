Flitwick Dolphins excel at Swim England East Region Masters Championships

Swimming news.

Despite the continued interruption in swimming training and no competitions in the pandemic, the Flitwick Dolphins Masters squad excelled at the Swim England East Region Masters Championships at Newmarket recently.

With swimmers ranging from 18 years old to 80 and above from all over the country taking part, the competition was always going to be intense and tough.

Eight Dolphins’ masters rose to the challenge: Sam Fox, Charlotte Joyce, Ian Murray, Mike Outtram, Alistair Shaw, Rachael Stevenson, Brooke Tinniswood and Liz Woolner, winning 32 medals between them.

The tally included 20 gold, seven silver and five bronze and to top it all off, three of the masters even managed to achieve six county records between them.

Mike was one of the star performers with three wins and three county records in the 50m and 100m backstroke and the 100m IM.

Rachael picked up a hat-trick of golds in the three backstroke events with county records in the 100m and 200m.

Alistair won the 400 free in a county record time and picked up an additional five gold medals in breaststroke and freestyle events and a silver in the 50m butterfly.

Liz came home with four golds, Ian with two golds and two bronzes, Sam with three golds, a silver and a bronze.

The youngsters of the pack, Charlotte and Brooke also medalled; Charlotte at her first Masters’ competition achieved three silvers and a bronze and Brooke achieved a bronze

position.

Thomas Allen travelled to Ponds Forge International swimming pool to take part in the Swim England Masters Nationals on October 30-31, where he was entered for eight events.

On the first day Thomas achieved a gold medal for the 1500m freestyle, a silver medal for the 200 butterfly setting county records for both.

On the second day, despite travelling back from Bedfordshire Thomas excelled again, completing a sub-10-minute 800 m freestyle which resulted in another silver medal and county record.