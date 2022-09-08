Father and son pairing wins Gleneagles Foursomes at Bedford & County Golf Club

Gleneagles Foursomes winners Richard and George Garnham receive their trophy.

Ross Kilroy and Russell Thornton came in with nett 69 and Robert Brown and Shaun Staplehurst with nett 68, but winners on the day were father and son combination Richard and George Garnham with nett 67. Club President Margaret Watchorn was on hand to present the trophy.

Ladies Past Captains is a popular event at Bedford & County, followed by lunch, and is open to all Lady Past Captains, so a good opportunity for ladies who have moved away to return and catch up with their friends.

Honours on the day would go to Carol Gould with 42 points with Paula Foot in second place on 39 points.

The Senior Men’s Championship would see 73 keen players set forth to claim one of either the gross or net trophies on offer.

Terry Mundy would win the best gross with 74 and Eamon McEvoy the best nett trophy with a nett 68. Senior Men’s Captain, Roger Loft, presented both winners with their trophies.

Results:

Ladies inter-club match: Redbourn 4 Bedford & County 2.