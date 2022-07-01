England World Cup call-ups for Bedford hockey masters

Bedford's Matthew Wilson and Simba Chigwada at Nottingham

The England team will join sides from Argentina, France, Germany, Ghana, Ireland, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka and Wales in the competition, which runs from August 12-21.

Inclusion in the team for Simba Chigwada and Matthew Wilson has been confirmed following the 4 Nations Championship that was played this weekend in Swansea, which saw the England Over 35s team take silver, after decisive victories over Wales and Scotland, 7-2 and 7-1 respectively, with a loss to Ireland, 3-5, Ireland taking the gold overall. Simba's weekend got off to a high, as he received his first England cap, with him providing a hat-trick of goals to the opening match against Wales.

Nottingham will also play host to the Women's Over 35s World Cup in August, Bedford's Kate Costin being part of the England squad, and the Men's and Women's Over 40s, with Bedford's Kelly Bingham stepping out for the England Women's team.

Meanwhile, the Men's Over 45s, 50s and 55s, and Women's Over 45s through to Over 65s get to travel to South Africa for their World Cup Championships, whilst the Men's Over 60s through to Over 80s head to Tokyo, all taking place in October.