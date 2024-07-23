Dragonboat supporters make a splash for Sue Ryder at Bedford River Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A record 20 crews took to the water at the weekend for Sue Ryder’s second Bedford dragon boat event helping to raise an oar-some £26,000 so far for the palliative and bereavement support charity.

The dragon boat races ran as part of the Bedford River Festival on Saturday (July 20) and saw teams of local businesses paddle the 200-metre course along the River Ouse in a battle to reach the finish line first.

Winners from the day were the MSJ Group who took overall gold, with event sponsors Paul Riches Skips taking silver, The Aircraft Research Association (ARA) Sports and Social Club bronze, and Woodfines crowned Best Mixed Crew.

In addition, the prize for the best-dressed crew was won by HBC Logistics aka Whistle While We Row for wowing the crowds with their Snow White and the seven dwarfs' outfits.

Top fundraising team ARA Sports & Social Club head to head with event sponsors Paul Riches Skips

And there was more success for ARA ltd who was also awarded top fundraising crew for raising the most for the charity totting up £1635.

Among the teams was the hospice’s very own team #RowRyder made up of their expert staff and volunteers - who while they didn’t take home a trophy - crossed the finish line knowing that they were helping to raise funds to support the care they provide.

Nick Burr, senior community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John's Hospice, said: “A huge well done and thank you to all the Bedford business who made waves at the weekend to support Sue Ryder. It was such a fantastic day and the atmosphere, with streams of people cheering the crews on from the riverbanks, was just incredible to see.

“Thank you to the Bedford River Festival team too for letting us be part of their brilliant event in the heart of our town - it was so good to get out in our community and have some fun. Our appreciation also goes out to our team of staff and volunteers who came along to support us.

The Row Ryders team made up on staff and volunteers from Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

"We are blown away by the amount raised through this event, which is still streaming in, and will help Sue Ryder continue to be there for families when it matters ensuring no one has to die or grieve alone."

Neil Stokes, part of the top fundraising team from ARA Sports & Social Club, added: " Our whole company took part in various fundraising events in the lead-up to the event and ARA provided sponsorship and custom team shirts with our HSRB Mallard logo on.

"Coming third overall was great but winning the trophy for best fundraising team was even better. We are very proud of our part in this fantastic event. The company is still buzzing with talk about what a great day it was!

"I would encourage everyone to have a go at entering a team in future events, it’s great fun for a great cause."