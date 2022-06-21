County success for Bedford athletes

Tenny James in hurdles second.

Of Bedford’s first claim athletes, Jemma Eastwood struck gold in the W40 pole vault 3.12m.

Tenny James finished second in the M60 100m hurdles (16.06 secs) and finished fourth in the M60 400m (61.21 secs).

Bedford’s trio of medallists was completed by Graeme Packman, taking took the bronze in the M65 discus (32.25m).

Bedford second-claimer Bob Kingman won the M45 pole vault (3.42m).

Richard Phelan was runner-up in the M60 pole vault, clearing 2.72m and Dave Folgate won the M70 triple jump event (9.02m).