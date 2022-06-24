Commonwealth Games call for Vernon

Ethan Vernon in action for Great Britain. Photo: SWPix

The 21-year-old will be in action on the road and at the velodrome, after being named in his nation’s 35-man squad.

Vernon – who won bronze representing Great Britain in the team pursuit at the 2021 World Championships and silver at the 2020 Europeans in the 1km time trial – is now targeting more glory.

Although the Games are hosted by Birmingham, the track and para-track cyclists will race in London’s Lee Valley VeloPark from Friday, July 29 to Monday, August 1.

The time trials will start and finish in West Park in Wolverhampton on August 4 and the road races will start and finish in Warwick’s St Nicholas Park on August 7.