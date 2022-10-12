Charity Day at Bedford & County Golf Club is a huge success

The Auction Cup winners get their trophy.

The auction afterwards saw the total sum raised for the two Captains’ charities – the Bedford Blues Foundation for Lloyd Conaway and Project 229 in Kempston for Elaine Thornton - being £7,000.

Two men from flew in from Florida to take part. Lloyd’s old friend Andy Hall, who has lived in Florida for 37 years, and Art Ryder, father of Sam Ryder, the USPGA Tour player.

The winning team on the day were Albert Naude with David, James and Dan Toes.

The Presidents and Vice Presidents competition for the Auction Cup would see a win for James Dean and Rory Doyle with 45 points followed in by Stuart Holmes and Curtis Powers with 43 points.

The Elly Crouch trophy for Juniors was won by Matt Arden and Evan Scott with 40 points.