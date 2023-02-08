Championship Cup wins for Blues and Mob

It was a good weekend of cup action for Bedford Blues and Ampthill.

​Blues continued their remarkable winning run at Goldington Road with a hard-fought 38-17 victory over London Scottish.

In a cup clash played with quick tempo and high intensity, the scores were level after a cagey opening 40 minutes before Mike Rayer’s side released the shackles after the restart and blew their visitors away to ensure a seventh successive victory at Goldington Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blues assistant coach Jake Sharp said afterwards: “I thought we were outstanding in that second half, some great tries and really resilient defence. Half that battle was making sure we guided the energy of the players in the right direction.

“With so many young players in the side, we were probably a little too over enthusiastic to start with, but we grew into it and were way more controlled afterwards. A great performance and a good night.”

Ampthill, meanwhile, nearly let a 31-12 half time lead slip, in a true game of two halves at Dillingham Park in the Championship Cup against Caldy, eventually holding on to win 31-26.

Following the game, head coach Paul Turner said: “We carried on from last week and a good finish in London and raced into a 31-7 lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement