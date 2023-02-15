Championship ​Cup ties produce thrillers

There were mixed results in the Championship Cup.

Ampthill travelled to The RAG to play Richmond on Friday night, looking to maintain an outside chance of qualifying for the Cup semi-finals in May.

They ran out 26-19 winners, with Syd Blackmore, Conor Rankin, Josh Skelcey and Beck Cutting with their tries, three of them converted by Tom Hardwick.

Meanwhile, ​a spirited second half performance wasn’t enough to turn the scoreboard back in Bedford Blues’ favour as Coventry held on to secure a 33-24 victory in Round Five of the Championship Cup.

There were some fine scores from Mike Rayer’s side again but they were made to pay for a sluggish opening 40 minutes that ultimately gave them too big a mountain to climb as their long winless run at Butts Park Arena continued for another season.

Blues were facing an uphill battle from the moments Suva Ma’asi scored twice to put Coventry 14-0 to the good inside the opening 20 minutes.

Jake Garside cut the deficit after good work from Louis Grimoldby but further scores by Coventry’s Tobi Wilson and captain Tom Ball saw them extend their advantage to 26-5 at the break.

Blues were much improved in the second half, and a penalty try aside, dominated the play and came mightily close to causing an upset.