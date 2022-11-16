Championship Cup delight for Bedford Blues and Ampthill

Ampthill on the charge during their win over Richmond. Photo: Corey Kennedy/Instagram: @coreykennedyphoto

Blues got their hopes back on track with a 27-21 victory over Coventry in front of over 3,000 spectators at Goldington Road.

It was 8-7 at half-time as both sides ground the other down but it was Blues who made the faster start thanks to an early Will Maisey penalty and a try from co-captain on the night, Jamie Elliott.

Mike Rayer's side remained patient in and around the try line before Coventry went offside and from the resulting free play, Maisey sent Elliott over in the corner for his first try of the campaign.

Suva Ma'asi reduced the deficit with a neat snipe from close range but Coventry offered very little in the opening 40 minutes.

Blues didn't take long to make their mark in the second half as Man of the Match Geordie Irvine crashed over inside two minutes of the resumption.

Coventry weren't about to lie down and take defeat, however, and Pat Pellegrini's first try on the night - plus a yellow card for Michael Le Bourgeois - set the nerves jangling.

But Blues consistently found something different to constantly cause a problem at the breakdown and allow Maisey to kick for the posts, his tally of 17 helping guide his side to victory.

Blues go to Doncaster Knights on Saturday in the Championship Cup, knowing a win will be crucial.

Ampthill, meanwhile, proved too strong for Richmond at Dillingham Park in a 29-5 success.

A first half hat-trick from Morgan Strong put Ampthill firmly in control at half time and the Mob never looked back to record a first win Cup win of the season.

They secured the bonus point fourth try on 62 minutes through Josh Skelcey, Connor Rankin adding his second conversion of the afternoon.

Richmond scored a consolation try three minutes later before Strong secured his fourth and the Mob’s fifth try with ten minutes left.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said: “I’m really pleased with today’s performance, we needed to win, and we deserved it.