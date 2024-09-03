Champion angler Tony Sinfield takes his fifth Bedford Hospital Cup win
Sponsored again by both the Blunham and Vauxhall Angling Clubs, the competition raised £750 for Bedford Hospital Charities but it proved to be difficult fishing in the bright sunlight and low flow on the river although there were some good weights despite the conditions.
Blunham AC’s star Tony Sinfield took his fifth outright win in the annual charity event fishing worm to start, catching perch and chub for a total weight of 20lbs 9oz.
Dave Tebbutt was second with chub and small silvers for 12lbs 11oz while newcomer to match fishing Steve Hopkins came a creditable fourth with some good sized chub for 10lbs 4oz.
Third placed went to Steve Malciw (11lb 15oz), with former winner Paul Caton (9lb 11oz) in fifth.
Section winners: Pegs 1-10: Neal Shearn 6lb 12oz; Pegs 11-20 Mick Stanley 6lb 3oz; Pegs 21-30 Trevor Smith 6lb 6ozl; Pegs 31-40 James Drakulic 7lb 3oz; Pegs 41-50 Tony Watlin 8lbs 2oz.
