Brodie leads cross country runners home

Harry Brodie in race action. Photo: Barry Cornelius

The third round of this season’s Chiltern Cross-Country League took place at a cold Stopsley Common in Luton on Saturday, and there was a win in the senior men’s event for Bedford and County’s Harry Brodie.

Brodie pulled away from the field by nearly 20 seconds in a time of 32.51, with Ben Davies finishing third in 33.43, and Sam Winters ninth in 34.37.

Having enjoyed a good run of form in the 2019 cross-countryseason, and with the pandemic stopping nearly all cross country events last year, Harry appears to be back to his best.

A week earlier he had managed a ninth place finish in the Under 20 British Athletics Cross Challenge in Liverpool.

In the younger age groups, there were also promising performances from Cameron Barnes, who won the under 15 boys’ event, and from Milly Dunger and Lyla Danobrega, who finished second and third in the under 15 girls’ event.

The Bedford club finished third in the overall team competition, first in the overall male team competition, and third in the junior competition.

There were some excellent 5k performances in the prestigious Podium event in Leicester on Saturday.